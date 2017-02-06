Kate Middleton Wears Oscar de la Renta For The First Time: See Her Stunning Look

AP Images

Kate Middleton showed off a brand new look and wore her very first Oscar de la Renta ensemble as she headed out for the second time of the day, swapping her red skirt suit for a pretty purple ensemble that was perfectly polished.

Kate Middleton, 34, was pretty in purple as she stepped out to attend the Guild of Health Writers Conference with Heads Together at Chandos House on Feb. 6 in London, where the Duchess looked seriously chic in an Oscar de la Renta ensemble. At first glance she appeared to be wearing a coat dress, however, upon closer inspection it’s clear that she’s rocking a peplum coat and matching skirt, which makes her latest look her second skirt suit ensemble of the day!



Although her outfit seems familiar this is actually the first time the Duchess suited up in an Oscar de la Renta outfit, although we have seen her rock earrings from the fashion house on more than one occasion.

When we first saw Kate, she commanded attention in a red skirt suit by Italian designer Luisa Spagnoli — in fact, it was the third time she showed off the look! She paired the red outfit with a black clutch and pointy black pumps, keeping it classic and chic — and her latest look totally exudes the same stylish vibes, especially thanks to the stylish separates, buttons, and peplum detailing.

For her next outing she suited up in a new look, rocking the chic purple Oscar de la Renta outfit from the designer’s Fall 2015 collection. The Duchess paired the get-up with black opaque tights and black pumps. Black liquid liner winged out, enhancing her eyes and her brown smoky shadow — I love how her makeup further took the look from day-to-night.

She attended alongside her hubby, Prince William, who looked dapper in a navy blue suit. DailyMail reported that once inside the event he addressed the crowd. “You may be wondering why Catherine, Harry and I got involved in this topic in the first place,” he said. “Mental health is traditionally not a mainstream subject, after all. For me personally, it was a gradual awakening over many years through work I’ve been privileged to witness with vulnerable young people – the homeless, the unemployed, those who are unable to fulfill their potential. It was their openness about their mental health, their anxiety issues, their honesty about not coping, that made me realise that poor mental health was a major issue in our society, much greater than anyone cared to admit.”

The purple hue looked so pretty on Kate — we loved the look! Did you?

