Kanye West Deletes Every Tweet Mentioning Trump: Did Kim Give Ultimatum?

Kanye West has abruptly erased any mention of the President on his Twitter account, for reasons unknown. His stance on Donald Trump always stood in stark contrast to his wife’s… might Kim Kardashian have finally talked some sense into the rapper?

When images of Kanye West, 39, in the lobby of Trump Tower blasted into the zeitgeist on Dec. 14, 2016, fans and critics alike took the moment to analyze what coming to terms with the 45th President would entail. Now, almost two months later… the “Famous” rapper has erased any mention of Donald Trump, 70, from his Twitter. The holes have fueled speculation that Kim Kardashian, 36, might have given her husband no other option but to end his working relationship with the reality star turned politician.

In addition to Matthew McConaughey, Michael Keaton, and Kelly Osbourne, among others, Kanye had seemed cautiously optimistic about giving Donald a chance to lead America after his surprise presidential win against Hillary Clinton in Nov. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President,” he said of his surprise meeting last year, “if we truly want change.” He had also tweeted about issues that were of importance to him, like bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.

Of course, it was a hard pill to swallow for angry voters and fans alike. Kim’s clear support for Hillary also seemed at odds with Kanye’s perceived ambivalence to some of the more outlandish things Trump has done since losing the popular vote. On Jan. 28, she tweeted a graphic charting the number of Americans killed annually by various means. Simply captioned, “statistics,” Kim’s message is clearly in opposition to Donald’s executive order on immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Whether or not the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her husband an ultimatum isn’t clear. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY, though, that things between the pair have been “tense.” We can’t imagine it would be easy living with a significant other who has such stark differences of political opinion. To that end, TMZ is reporting that Kanye’s decision to erase Donald from his social media was “all his. The ‘Muslim ban’ and other actions have turned him against the prez.”

