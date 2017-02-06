Jessa Duggar Gives Birth: ‘Counting On’ Star Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband — A Boy

Courtesy of Instagram

The Duggar family continues to 'Count On!' Jessa Duggar Seewald has officially given birth to her & her hubby Ben Seewald's 2nd child together, and we could not be more thrilled for the couple!

Can you believe it? Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, and her husband Ben Seewald, 21, are two-time parents! Just 15 months after welcoming their first child, son Spurgeon Elliot, 1, Jessa has given birth to another precious little one! Baby number two was born on Jan. 6, according to People magazine, and we can only imagine how excited the entire Duggar clan must be! After all, they’re ALL about family!

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple revealed to the publication. “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!” The baby boy’s name has not yet been revealed.

Jessa and Ben announced they were expecting again back in August, telling People mag,“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother!’ We are so thankful that God is adding to our family.” Aw! The two also shared an adorable photo of themselves and Spurgeon posing together with a chalkboard that read, “Doubling the love Feb. 2017.” Pretty cute, right?

And while Jessa has already given birth, the current season of Jill & Jessa Counting On has been following Jessa during her second pregnancy, giving fans a look into her and Ben’s life as they prepare for child number two. In fact, during the Jan. 23 episode, Jessa heard her child’s heartbeat for the very first time and it was beyond touching! “Well Jess, do you want to listen to your little baby’s heartbeat?” her older sister Jill Duggar Dillard, 25, who’s trained as a midwife, asked her sister while bringing over a monitor.

And after hearing the sound of her baby’s beating heart, Jessa smiled widely and revealed her second pregnancy was finally feeling “real” to her. “This pregnancy has been different than my first pregnancy in many ways,” Jessa said during a confessional interview. “I’ve had way more food aversions and certain things like coffee, chicken, popcorn, random other things — we couldn’t even have them in the house. I didn’t have that with Spurgeon.” Well all of that’s behind the reality star for now! Congrats again, you two!

