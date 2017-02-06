Jessa Duggar Welcomes Baby #2 — See The Little One’s Adorable 1st Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw! Jessa Duggar has officially welcomed her 2nd child with husband Ben Seewald, and the tiny infant could NOT be any cuter! It’s not hard to see why the proud parents couldn’t wait to share their sweet new baby with fans. See the little one’s 1st pic here and tell us, does the baby take after Jessa or Ben?

Jessa Duggar, 24, is one proud mama! After giving birth on Feb. 6 to her and her husband Ben Seewald‘s, 21, second child, the Jill & Jessa Counting On star couldn’t resist sharing an adorable pic of the little cutie via Instagram on Feb. 6. WHAT a precious face, right? We could not be happier for Jessa and her newly expanded family.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The adorable little one is wearing a snuggly blue jumper with a sweet white puppy on the front in the pic that Jessa posted. Though the caption to the post merely welcomed the baby into the world, Jessa gave more details about the birth on the Seewald Family website.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” Jessa wrote. “He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!” We are dying to know this little guy’s name!

While Jessa and Ben decided to keep the sex of their newest addition a secret while Jessa was still pregnant, they were NOT shy about announcing they were expecting. The two shared the happy news with the world back in August with the SWEETEST photo featuring their oldest, son Spurgeon, 1. But for a while, the parents were SO coy about the pregnancy, they even led on that they could be expecting twins!

“Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing, and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!),” Jessa and Ben’s initial statement read. Continuing to feed fans’ curiosity, Jessa alluded she could be expecting twins on Counting On. “Not having an ultrasound, we don’t know if it’s twins,” Jessa said during the Jan. 23 episode of the show. “You never know,” she added with a smile. Twins or not though, this sweet infant is SO cute, and we can’t wait to see more pics where this one came from!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Jessa & Ben’s newest addition adorable? Do you think the infant looks more like Mom or Dad?

