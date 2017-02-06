What has Jennifer Lopez so upset?! In a rare video of the superstar singing an acoustic version of ‘Smile,’ she appears to practically break down in tears, and we can’t help but wonder if Drake is to blame. Check out the video for yourself right here and let us know what you think!

It’s not all that often that we get to hear Jennifer Lopez, 47, singing completely stripped down while hanging out with friends and collaborators. Stevie Mackey gave us a rare glimpse at one of Jen’s intimate recording sessions on Feb. 5, though, posting an emotional video to Instagram of her belting out Nat King Cole’s hit “Smile.”

Obviously, it’s a heavy and powerful song, but we couldn’t help but notice that Jennifer seemed to get especially emotional while singing it. Could she be struggling with her feelings about her relationship with Drake?! After all, the two seemed super hot and heavy for a few weeks there — they spent New Year’s together and were even caught kissing at a post-Christmas prom party. But now, he’s in Europe on tour, and their short-lived romance seems to have fizzled out pretty quickly.

Plus, Drizzy was photographed hanging out with former porn star, Rosee Divine, while overseas and he had no problem flaunting his rekindled friendship with former flame, Nicki Minaj, 32, on Instagram last week. We wouldn’t blame J.Lo for feeling upset that he’s moved on so fast!

However, she’s been having fun of her own lately — she even reunited with one of her exes, Casper Smart, during a recent girls’ night out. She also told reporters on Jan. 18 that her relationship with Drake was simply for a musical collaboration, which we’ll hopefully get to hear on his next album. Crossing our fingers!!!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer was getting upset over Drake?