Jamie Lynn Spears’ Dad Begs For Prayers After Her Daughter’s Scary ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is pleading with fans to spare a moment and pray for the recovery of Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, who was critically injured following a horrific ATV accident in Louisiana on Feb. 5. This is Spears’ family first statement since Maddie’s hospitalization.

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” Jamie Lynn’s dad, Jamie Spears, told Entertainment Tonight. Maddie Aldridge, 8, the daughter of Jamie Lynn and ex Casey Aldridge, was on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, Louisiana when her Polaris off-road vehicle flipped over.

Madde was submerged underwater for several minutes after her ATV flipped. She was later airlifted to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries. The 8-year-old is reportedly in “serious condition.”

The Spears family has stayed silent on social media about little Maddie’s injuries. However, a rep for Britney Spears told ET: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

There’s no word yet about who Maddie was with when the awful accident occurred. Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson, did post an Instagram photo of a pond in Arcola, Louisiana, but he did not say he was with Maddie.

Maddie has always been a fan of hunting and the outdoors. Just a few weeks before her hospitalization, Jamie Lynn reposted photos of Maddie out hunting with her cousins, Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline. She’s definitely an outdoorsy girl!

