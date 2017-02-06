Gigi Hadid: Fans Slam Her For Being Racist After Posting Buddha Cookie Imitation Video

Unfortunately, Gigi Hadid has seriously upset some fans on Twitter after she was caught on video mocking a Buddha cookie with her friends. See the video and decide for yourself if what Gigi did was racist or not.
Gigi Hadid, 21, has done the worst possible thing a celebrity can do these days — she’s pissed off Twitter users. In a video that was allegedly posted on her 20-year-old sister Bella‘s Instagram story, Gigi can be seen giggling over a cookie with an unidentified brunette. A moment later Gigi picks up the cookie, which has a Buddha face on it, and squints her eyes to mock the cookie’s expression. This upset tons of people, with many of them claiming that the move was racist against Asians. Yikes.
Once fans saw the video of Gigi mocking the Buddha cookie they were instantly outraged — which they shared on Twitter:
There were even a few angry fans that pointed out Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, is Asian:
Gigi has yet to respond to the backlash, though HollywoodLife.com has reached out to her reps for comment. For now the supermodel is busy with her big Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Los Angeles, California on February 8th. Hopefully that will get her fans excited once again!
