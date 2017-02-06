SplashNews

Drake isn’t mincing words when it comes to Donald Trump. The ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ singer took a moment during a recent concert to slam the President and his controversial immigration ban. Watch the impassioned moment now!

Drake has joined the many voices standing together in opposition to Donald Trump, 70. In a video clip taken at a recent stop of his Boy Meets World tour, which kicked off in Amsterdam on Jan. 28, the 30-year-old seemingly couldn’t hold in his resentment towards the President. We’re assuming… based on context clues, that the very brief rant is in response to Donald’s recently blocked ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Warning: the video contains language that won’t be appreciated by everyone.

Drake on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1sCRKtPRBg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017

“For some reason, in my room, they got the TV set to CNN,” begins the Canadian to his European audience. “Every day I wake up, I see all this bullshit going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart. People trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places. And all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music! And I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart you’re out of your mother f***ing mind. It’s on us to keep this sh*t together. F*** that man!”

Joining the ranks of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga, Drizzy seemed careful to not mention the President by name. His message seemed to resonate with his fans, who cheered as he finished and moved on to other things. It’s worth noting that Drake is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. His father was an African-American from Tennessee. And this isn’t the first time the two men have crossed paths. Donald paid homage to the “Fake Love” singer when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2015.

HollywoodLifers, are you ok with Hollywood and the music industry inserting themselves into politics? What do you think about the things Drake had to say at his concert?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.