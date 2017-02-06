‘Counting On’ Recap: Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Host Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties

Image Courtesy of TLC

With Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding less than one month away, the Feb. 6 episode of ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On’ centered around the couple’s bachelor/bachelorette parties. But while neither Jeremy nor Jinger wanted something wild, they ended up having tons of fun with their guests during an ‘Escape The Room’ challenge!

When you think of a bachelor or bachelorette party, you usually think of the bride and groom going crazy, celebrating “one last night of freedom.” But for Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, that was FAR from the case. In fact, Jinger and Jeremy had super chill parties consisting of golf for the guys, jewelry-making for the ladies, and a male vs. female “Escape The Room” challenge!

The Feb. 6 episode of Jill & Jessa Counting On showed how Jinger and Jeremy celebrated their union before their November wedding, which took place just 28 days after filming the episode. For their bachelor and bachelorette parties, they decided to have a combined element as well as a separate element. The two-day event took place at the Duggar home in Arkansas, and Jeremy had two of his best friends fly in for the fun.

“I have no desire to go out on the town,” Jeremy admitted to cameras when explaining why he and Jinger didn’t have something more typical planned for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. “I want to spend quality time with dear friends.” And the former soccer player did just that! After a family meal with all the Duggars, some of Jinger’s wedding party and some of Jeremy’s wedding party (they each had 10 members in their wedding parties so not everyone could make it to this party), went to an Escape The Room.

It was boys vs. girls and both teams had 60 minutes to figure out the clues that would allow them to, well, escape the room they were placed in. The boys went first with the girls following suit. And while the guys were super confident in their abilities, the girls ended up doing better than them! However, neither team made it out in time.

“The guys team is a pretty strong team,” Jeremy said before beginning the challenge. “We’re going to be pretty fierce competition for the girls.” He later changed his tune though, telling producers they did “less than ideal” when asked how the challenge went. When it was the girl’s turn, they surprised the boys by how calm they were (the guys were able to watch on a TV screen from a separate room).

“They’re much more calm and focused on one task,” Jeremy noticed. “They’re brilliant.” The next day, while the boys were off golfing, the girls stayed home and made jewelry together and started chatting about Jinger and Jeremey’s first kiss, which they saved for their wedding day. Each sister tried to give Jinger some advice, but in the end all Jinger had to say was that she’s “excited” for the “super special moment.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jinger and Jeremy had such uneventful bachelor and bachelorette parties?

