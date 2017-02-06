Christie Brinkley, 63, Is Flawless In Sexy Black Swimsuit During ‘SI’ Shoot With Daughters

Courtesy of Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Step aside, ladies! At 63 years old Christie Brinkley, the queen of the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,’ is back and better than ever. Check out this sneak peek of the amazing shoot she did with her daughters for this year’s edition!

The ageless Christie Brinkley has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a whopping three times since 1979 and been featured in too many of the magazine’s spreads and TV specials to count. Now, at the age of 63, Christie is a blast from the past in the first epic pic of her photo shoot for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue!

The stunning model vowed that she had hung up her sexy bikinis for good in 2004, but she was convinced to be a beach bunny for the magazine one last time this year, and now she’s rocking color-coordinated swimsuits with her daughters! In the sneak peek above you can see Christie flaunting the most beautiful black one piece we have ever laid eyes on, with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, at her sides. Sorry girls, but mama is definitely stealing the show here!

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” Christie told PEOPLE of her decision to appear in the magazine. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’” How sweet!

Christie is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world, so it’s no wonder she landed the cover of the special issue three years in a row — 1979, 1980 and 1981. We cannot believe how perfectly flawless Christie looks today and just know she is going to keep stunning us with her glow for years to come! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands Feb. 15.

