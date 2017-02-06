Chrissy Teigen Feels Like ‘Garbage’ After Eating Hot Dogs & Drinking At Super Bowl

AP

LOL! Model Chrissy Teigen understands your struggle. After a full day of eating and drinking, the Monday after the Super Bowl can be rough, and John Legend’s wife’s Twitter reaction is on point! Check out the funny tweets, here.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, never fails to make us laugh — or hungry. The model and foodie understands that the day after the Super Bowl can be tough. Although Chrissy was actually at the Big Game yesterday — where she had a little nip slip — with her husband, John Legend, 38, the never-ending amount of food and booze consumed was common in parties across America. And like many moments in her life, the hot mama brought her funny thoughts to her Twitter account.

I feel like pure garbage. SOBER AND HEALTHY WEEK STARTS NOW (I feel like if I tweet this, I'll actually stick to it) I smell like hot dogs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

“I feel like pure garbage,” the Lip Sync Battle host wrote. “SOBER AND HEALTHY WEEK STARTS NOW (I feel like if I tweet this, I’ll actually stick to it) I smell like hot dogs.” If you put your words in those 140 characters and press submit, then you will have to keep to your word right? Well, that was the thinking behind Chrissy’s tweets when she vowed to start eating healthy and alcohol-free post the grueling Super Bowl hangover and hot dog coma.

Join me in my 5 day quest for a clean liver and gut. Then let's get LIT FOR THE GRAMMYSSSSS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Baby Luna‘s mama continued on her account explaining how we should join her on a “5 day quest for [a] clean liver and gut.” But only for five days, because for the upcoming Grammy Awards, Chrissy says, that we’re going to get “LIT!” Lol!

I have been told this will clean my hot dog body from the inside pic.twitter.com/bTX8CYV7e0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 7, 2017

The former Sports Illustrated model continued by posting a pic of her pouting while holding a charcoal Kreation juice, saying “I have been told this will clean my hot dog body from the inside.” Like many celebs, Chrissy is using juice as a cure. If it works for them, maybe it’ll work for us too! Do you think the foodie will stick with her cleanse?

