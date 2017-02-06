Brooklyn Beckham Looks Ripped As He Shows Off Massive Vein During Workout — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Damn! Seventeen year old British hottie, Brooklyn Beckham is getting seriously ripped. David and Victoria’s eldest child posted a photo of himself showing off his muscles while working out at the gym. You have to see the hot pic!

WOW! Brooklyn Beckham, 17, is not a child anymore. The eldest son of former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, 42, and soccer superstar, David Beckham, 41, is putting his good genes to use at the gym by getting SERIOUSLY fit. In the pic, Chloe Moretz‘s former flame, is doing tricep dips and you can definitely see it’s paying off. Brooklyn’s veins are bulging out of his toned arms and he looks smoking hot!

The young heartthrob rocked a white muscle tank with a matching white beanie and grey sweatpants showing this toned behind. Brooklyn captioned the pic, simply saying “Dips” and tagging his trainer, Bobby Rich. We need to find this trainer ASAP, because if Brooklyn’s arms are any indication, it definitely seems he creates amazing results!

Brooklyn is still TECHNICALLY on the market, but there have been many rumors the past few months of a brewing relationship with Sophia Richie, 18. The duo have been seen on multiple outings, but claim they are still not dating. Sophia and Brooklyn were most recently spotted out on a bowling date at Bloomsbury Bowling Alley on Jan. 19. Other friends were there, but people are buzzing that Sophia looked giddy. Hmm…interesting.

Even more exciting, Lionel Richie‘s daughter, has even instagrammed her admiration for Brooklyn, posting a pic of the young hottie and captioning it with hearts. Seems like something might be there! How great would it be if the spawns of two celebrity dynasties got together?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this photo of Brooklyn Beckham? Hot or not?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.