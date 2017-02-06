Britney Spears ‘Dropping Everything & Rushing Home’ To Support Jamie Lynn & Her Niece

Courtesy of Instagram

Family always comes first! In the midst of her Las Vegas residency, Britney Spears is ‘dropping everything and rushing home’ to support Jamie Lynn after hearing of her niece’s heartbreaking ATV accident. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on Maddie’s condition!

Britney Spears, 35, is a very busy woman, but when sister Jamie Lynn, 25, called her in a panic, she rushed to be by her side! “Britney is dropping everything and rushing to Louisiana to give her support to her family during this challenging time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com. When the “Slumber Party” singer heard of her niece’s horrific ATV accident, it must have felt like the world suddenly stopped spinning. Britney’s priorities have rightfully shifted away from her Las Vegas residency and toward her family life.

While Super Bowl Sunday was a blast for most families, it turned into an absolute nightmare for Jaime and her husband Jamie Watson. The couple were watching their eight-year old daughter, Maddie, drive around in an ATV next to a pond as part of a hunting trip, when suddenly, the four-wheeler FLIPPED upside down! The ATV reportedly swerved to avoid a drainage ditch, and ended up trapping Maddie inside underwater. Authorities claim the Jamie tried to get Maddie out of the vehicle, but she was trapped due to the safety belt and netting, according to TMZ.

As of right now, Maddie is reportedly stable…but in critical condition. Jamie’s father is asking that we all pray for the young girl, who was submerged under water for SEVERAL minutes. Maddie is currently resting inside a New Orleans hospital and has been receiving tons of well-wishes from family members, friends, and concerned fans. All of us at HollywoodLife.com are sending positive vibes to the brave and outdoorsy eight-year old cutie pie. May she have a safe and speedy recovery!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is it that Britney is rushing home and putting her family first?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.