Bob Marley: Lost Recordings Found In London Basement After Disappearing 40 Years Ago

REX/Shutterstock

Yeah mon! Bob Marley, the greatest reggae musician of all time, left behind a ton of recordings recently discovered in a London basement. Incredible! Keep reading for all the details on this epic find.

Get up, stand up people, it is time to celebrate. On Feb. 6th, Bob Marley‘s birthday, it was announced that, hidden in a London basement, for over 40 years, a treasure trove of musical recordings were found of the late, great rastafarian musician. Incredible. If you are anything like us, we bet you can’t wait to wrap your ears around the new tracks from the Jamaican who passed away in 1981 at the tender age of 36.

Who doesn’t love Bob’s feel-good reggae music? Apparently the newly found recordings include live versions of some of Bob’s biggest hits including, “No Woman No Cry,” “Jamming,” and “Exodus,” says a report by the BBC.com. The recordings are from live concerts Bob performed in London and Paris between the years 1974 to 1978 according to the BBC. The tapes were thought to have been lost decades ago, incredible.

Bob would have celebrated his 72nd birthday had he survived, however his fans will be the ones to get a gift when the tracks are remastered and released. The tapes were discovered by Jim Gatt, a British businessman, says the BBC. Jim’s friend was helping him clear out an old hotel in the north-west neighborhood of London, England when the tapes were discovered. Ten of the tapes have been fully restored so it should not be long before reggae fans get new music from one of the biggest rasta legends of all time. One love people!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the discovery of Bob’s lost tapes? Do you have a favorite song by the reggae musician? Let us know how happy you are to get your ears into some new Bob recordings!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.