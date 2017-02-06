Your Birth Control Won’t Be Covered Anymore By Obamacare Replacement, Says GOP

REX/Shutterstock

You’re on your own paying for birth control! You and 48.5 million other women will have to cover your own contraceptive costs once the Republicans repeal and replace Obamacare, says the House Budget Chair. And you better believe women are NOT ok with this!

People are outraged — and for good reason! After all, as congressional Republicans struggle to come up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), one thing seems abundantly clear — they have no intention whatsoever of keeping one of its signature provisions, the ever-popular birth control benefit. But not only is the birth control benefit popular, it’s also a critical part of women’s healthcare!

“That is not part of our program,” Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) said on Feb. 2 at a Capitol Hill press conference as she quickly shut down hopes that Republicans would include Obama’s no-copay birth control clause in their own health care law. Under Obamacare, insurance providers are required to cover birth control costs without charing a copay — with a few exceptions — which helps make BC much more affordable and accessible. In fact, 48.5 million women rely on this birth control benefit, according to Rewire.

If the clause is taken away, those millions of women will experience skyrocketing costs for their prescriptions or appointments, and they’ll be forced to pay out of pocket. To give you an example of just how outrageous birth control expenses can be, one report showed an IUD would cost more than $1,000 without help from insurance coverage. Crazy, right?

But the crazier part? Some people don’t understand just how important birth control is for women — it’s NOT just about sex. For many women, birth control is not only an effective family planning tool, it’s necessary medication that’s used to treat disorders like endometriosis, severely painful menstrual cramps, acne, and even migraines. But regardless of how women use it, every use is valid and every use is important to that woman’s health.

In a passionate speech made by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, she told her Republican colleagues that no-copay birth control ensures women aren’t charged more just because of their gender. Maybe there’s still hope though as a January Politico/Morning Consult poll found that more than half of voters want to keep the benefit in place while only three-in-ten want it gone.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s fair for the new Obamacare replacement to take away the birth control benefit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.