Bella Hadid Poses Pantless On Riccardo Tisci’s Lap In New Nike Campaign

Bella Hadid looks sexy and sporty in a brand new, black-and-white NikeLab campaign as she gingerly sits on Riccardo Tisci’s lap in the smoldering shoot which marks the fourth collaboration for Riccardo & Nike — find out when you can score a pair of the cool sneakers!

Bella Hadid, 20, is wearing nothing more than a sports bra and a pair of sneakers as she fronts the new NikeLab campaign, helping Riccardo Tisci celebrate his fourth collab with the major brand. His new design, the Dunk Lux Highs, certainly have a very 80s vibe and pay homage to the basketball and skating culture — and we couldn’t think of a better duo to show off the cool kicks. Bella took to Instagram to share her excitement over the campaign with an image of her bottomless, gingerly perched on Riccardo Tisci‘s lap.



The model and designer can be seen sitting in the middle of an elevator with Riccardo wearing an all-black outfit and a white pair of the Dunk Lux Highs. Bella is rocking a black Nike sports bra which features the Nike swoosh in white and a pair of the new sneakers in black. Her dark hair is worn straight and parted down the middle as she stares at the camera with a smoldering glance, all while Riccardo’s arms gingerly conceal her privates.

We’ve already seen Riccardo dream up his own versions of the Air Force 1 sneaker and FlyKnits, and now he’s offering up a new take on the Dunk Lux High with the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT. The new Dunk Lux Highs come in black and white and a red and white colorway and will be available in NYC come Feb. 10 at Bergdorf Goodman, NikeLab 21M, Dover Street Market New York, Concepts NYC and Kith BK. They’ll be available worldwide on Feb. 23 at NikeLab retailers and online.

“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street style culture,” Riccardo said in a statement released from the brand. “For younger generations it can fit as many different styles tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”

Considering Riccardo and Bella have worked together on a slew of occasions it comes as no surprise to see her featured in the campaign! What do you think of the new design and the sexy shoot? Would you rock these sneakers?

