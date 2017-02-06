’24 Legacy’ Premiere Recap: Corey Hawkins Gives Jack Bauer A Run For His Money

Image Courtesy of Fox

If anything is worthy of a Super Bowl lead in, it’s ’24: Legacy.’ The reboot kicked off on Feb. 5 after the big game — and was everything you were hoping for.

For those not familiar with the original format, each episode of 24: Legacy runs within an hour span. And that’s what happened on tonight’s premiere (even though it ran a tad over an hour). Right away we met the hero, Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), who formerly led Army Rangers on a mission to kill terrorist Bin-Khalid, preventing an attack on the US. Following the killing, they were sent into protective custody, given new jobs and new names.

Unfortunately, someone on the inside — there were only four people who knew — leaked their real identity, much to the shock of Rebecca (Miranda Otto), the former national director of CTU. She had just stepped down from her 24-hour role, allowing time for her husband (Jimmy Smits) to finally step into the spotlight and run for president. However, just because she had retired, she was still the only one Eric and his squad could trust (we think).

Eric attempted to have a normal life with his wife, but that all changed upon getting a call from his fellow, unstable soldier, Ben Grimes (Charlie Hofheimer); Ben revealed to Eric that the squad was being hunt down and killed — and they all had been killed but the two of them.

Just like that, Eric and his wife were attacked in their home but miraculously escaped. His first move had to be to protect her, so he stowed her at his brother’s place — who formerly dated her, did not get along with Eric and seemed to be a big-time drug dealer now.

Since Rebecca had technically stepped down from her role, and no one else could be trusted, she started working secretly along with the help of her number two, Andy (Dan Bucatinsky) and was already skipping her husband’s first events. She also tasered the new CTU Director Keith Mullins (Teddy Sears) since he was an obvious suspect.

It turned out that the men hunting down the crew were Bin-Khalid’s people — they weren’t angry about the murder, but about a thumb drive that had gone missing. The drive contained sleeper cells, and Ben had it; we’re not sure why but when it came time to fight, Eric proved he absolutely has the badass abilities that Jack Bauer once had, but Ben ended up escaping with the thumb drive.

Yes, that all occurred in one hour. As did a side storyline about a young girl planning some sort of attack in her high school — along with the help of a teacher in the school, who she’s also hooking up with.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the new 24: Legacy?

