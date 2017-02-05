The new ‘Baywatch’ trailer was unveiled during Super Bowl 51, and it was sexy, hilarious, and downright awesome! Oh, and Zac Efron blessed us by wearing a very patriotic speedo! Yes, really.

We are not worthy. In the Baywatch’s Super Bowl trailer, Zac Efron’s character, Matt, rips off his pants to reveals his American flag speedo. We get a glimpse of his star-spangled butt, and it’s glorious. When Dwayne Johnson asks what Zac’s wearing, Zac says, “Freedom.” Dwayne replies, “That’s desecration.”

Kelly Rohrbach’s C.J. Parker runs in slo-mo, and Priyanka Chopra looks like she’s ready to kill in the trailer. Meanwhile, Dwayne and Zac are kicking butt and taking names. Have you ever seen a more dynamic duo? Nope. Definitely not.

Baywatch is getting so much buzz, so it’s no surprise the reboot got a game day spot. Dwayne was the first to reveal that a brand-new Baywatch trailer would be premiering during the Super Bowl. “Despite me being the only SOB wearing sneakers on the beach, it’s still very cool to have TWO movie trailers air during the SUPER BOWL this Sunday – BAYWATCH and FAST & FURIOUS,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the cast. “As a kid I’d get so hyped to see the cool movie spots play during the commercials. Well, I’m still a big ass kid who gets hyped and this kind of stuff never gets old.”

Alessandra Daddario, Charlotte McKinney, and Hannibal Buress also star. Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, the original stars of the TV series, will be making cameos. Baywatch will swim into theaters on May 26, 2017. The movie is going to be one raunchy day at the beach! After the long winter months, Baywatch is going to get you so ready for summer.

