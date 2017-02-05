Puppy Bowl 2017 Live Stream: Watch Team Ruff Vs. Team Fluff Online

Courtesy of Animal Planet

Touchdown! It’s almost as beloved as the actual Super Bowl: it’s Puppy Bowl 13! The most adorable doggies will hit the gridiron on Feb. 5, so tune in to see every tail-wagging moment.

It’s the matchup more anticipated than the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Well, not exactly. Still, some fans are ready to bark at the moon over Puppy Bowl XIII, losing their mind at the adorable squads of dogs battling for barking supremacy. Team Ruff has gone-back-to-back, blowing away Team Fluff. When these two meet at 3:00 PM ET on Animal Planet, who will walk away as top dog?

Along with the collection of adorable dogs, this event will feature the beloved Kitty Half-Time show, which also will feature rabbits, guinea pigs, Muffin the Chinchilla, a screech owl named Orlando and Meep the African Gray parrot. However, the stars of the show are the puppies and this year, the event features more special needs dogs than ever.

Who wants to help me watch the #PuppyBowl puppies? @TheGEICOGecko are you in? — Meep the Bird (@meepthebird) February 3, 2017

One such star is Wilma, a pug-Shih Tzu mix, who needed to be tub-fed every two hours when she was just 2 days old, according to the New York Post. “For several weeks she couldn’t hold her head up, there was so much fluid on her brain pressing down on her eyes so she couldn’t see,” Kim Mangione, founder and director of the New Life Animal Rescue in Marlton, New Jersey. “She couldn’t really walk because she couldn’t hold her head up; she would just fall over. It was sad.”

Yet, the competitive spirit was strong within her. She fought back to become one of the biggest stars of the Puppy Bowl (despite being one of the smallest competitors.) Will she be named the MVP – Most Valuable Puppy – when the winning team raises the first ever Lombarky Trophy? There’s really only one way to find out.

Are you excited for the Puppy Bowl, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to watch this instead of the Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.