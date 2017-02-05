Kitten Bowl 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Adorable Cat-stravaganza Online

AP Images

The NFL has lions, Bengal tigers, panthers and jaguars. The Kitten Bowl beats them all, as the cutest ‘cathletes’ will hit the field on Feb. 5 in a spectacular that is far cuter than the Super Bowl. Don’t miss a single delightful second!

While Super Bowl 51 has the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons, Lady Gaga and all those hilarious commercials, the Kitten Bowl has kittens. There’s really only one obvious winner. Thankfully, sports fans and pet enthusiasts don’t have to choose, as the 2017 edition of the Kitten Bowl happens before the NFL’s biggest game begins.

The first showing of the 2017 Kitten Bowl starts at 12:00 PM ET on Feb. 5 on The Hallmark Channel. The adorable kittenpalooza airs again at 3:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM ET. Check local listings so you don’t miss a single squee-inducing moment.

There are four teams competing this year: the Last Hope Lions, the Home & Family Felines, the Northshore Bengals and Boomer’s Bobcats. The Felines are the defending champs, thanks to a buzzer-beating score in Kitten Bowl III. Can these cathletes go back-to-back?

Coach Hairball is hoping the Lions can rebound and take the trophy. The team’s trust is in Tony Slo-Mo, the quatercat. Expect some big plays from Julius Peeppers, Mambo, Mitzi, and Bobcat Gurley. Boomer’s Bobcats will be led by Tom Bratty Cat, who probably hasn’t forgiven the commissioner for his four-minute time-out for his role in the “Declaw-gate” scandal. He’ll have help from Pickle, Moose, and Hairy Fitzgerald.

Beth Stern will return to host the cute sportacular, while Mary Carillo and John Sterling, the voice of the New York Yankees, will join Feline Football League commissioner Boomer Esiason to crown a winner of Kitten Bowl IV. The event is more than just a parade of cute. While working with the Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation center, the event not only finds forever homes for these (and many other) kittens, they’ve helped some puppies and rabbits get adopted!

Who do you want to win the Kitten Bowl, HollywoodLifers? Does it even matter – it’s kittens! Are you going to watch this all day or tune into the Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.