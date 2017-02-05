Tom Brady Wins Most Super Bowls In History As A QB After Crushing Atlanta Falcons

REX/Shutterstock

It’s official! Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other quarterback in history! The record was icing on the cake after beating the Atlanta Falcons in the most epic game ever on Feb. 5. We have all the details on his victory, right here!

Tom Brady, 39, is an absolute legend, and now it’s more than just his amazingly good looks, the fact that he’s had the most passing touchdowns ever in a season, or that he has the most overall career wins of any player in the NFL. Now he is also the first quarterback to ever get FIVE Super Bowl rings. That’s a whole hand! And what was even better was how heading into the 4th quarter, it didn’t look like they would win at all. Then they tied the game, won the coin toss, and got an unexpected TD in the first OT in Super Bowl history. We’re tingling!

The New England Patriots’ star quarterback earned the honor after crushing the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51. Before the Feb. 5 game, Tom was in good company with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, two other amazing quarterbacks who had 4 Super Bowl wins, but he is the only QB in history who was able to secure a fifth before retiring. So epic!

As a matter of fact, Tom has surpassed not only every other quarterback, but most players in general! Only one other player has five rings, and no one has been able to do it in the same position for the same team. Charles Haley has five Super Bowl rings: two he won as LB of the San Francisco 49ers, and three he got as DE of the Dallas Cowboys. His last Super Bowl win was in 1995, so it took 22 years for someone to finally catch up to him, and it was our boy Tommy!

We couldn’t be more proud of Tom’s amazing accomplishment, but we still think he has more in him! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tom has no plans to retire, and he’s still as healthy and talented as ever so we hope he starts filling up that second hand in 2018!

