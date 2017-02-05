Jon Bon Jovi, Conan O’Brien & More Fangirl Over Tom Brady In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Paying homage to a legend! Jon Bon Jovi, Conan O’Brien and more stars totally lost their cool while fangirling over Tom Brady in a hilarious Super Bowl LI ad, which aired on Feb. 5. They were all gushing over the Patriots hunk! You’ve got to see this!

Tom Brady, 39, has created a legacy for himself as the quarterback for the New England Patriots, so clearly he’s got a huge following. Several stars swooned over the athlete in a hilarious Super Bowl LI ad which aired on Feb. 5, fangirling to the fullest with wild and wacky confessions. Donnie Wahlberg, 47, was all giddy and even spilled his drink before admitting, “I’m really nervous. Tom’s really going to see this. OMG. It’s me Donnie, your favorite Wahlberg.” Many others shared their heartwarming letters, while getting competitive over their love for Tom!

Dana White, 47, even tries to steal the show, dubbing himself Tom’s biggest fan. He confidently says, “Do you think any of these clowns named their dog after you? No. Well I did.” Television host Conan O’Brien, 53, also brings out his inner nerd, while getting hyped about the big game. He smiles while saying, “If you win the Superbowl you’ll have 5 rings. That’s like Frodo times five. Us athletes just love Lord Of The Rings references.” Talk about a bromance!

Jon Bon Jovi, 54, goes even further by attempting to persuade Tom to run away with him. He sweetly says, “What do you say you come out on the road? You could do anything you want. You can be Richie Sambora if you want. I don’t care. I will tune a tambourine special for you.”

Michael Chiklis, 53, also added his two cents, while gushing over Tom’s super star abilities. He swoons, “You’re so good at everything. You realize you could actually fight in the UFC. You’ve got everything it takes.” The quarterback must be feeling the love right now, since his wife Gisele Bundchen and their daughter Vivian also cheered him on from the sidelines at Super Bowl LI.

