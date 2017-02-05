Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 4, Is Ready To Cheer On Daddy At Super Bowl 51 — Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Everyone in Boston wants to claim this title, but Tom Brady #1 fan is by far his adorable daughter Vivian! Tom and wife Gisele Bundchen’s four-year-old was so excited to cheer on her daddy from the sidelines at Super Bowl LI. We can hardly stand it!

Gisele Bündchen posted the sweetest photo ever of daughter Vivian Brady, 4, waiting patiently by the sidelines at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Super Bowl to begin. Wearing the tiniest Patriots jersey covered in red and blue rhinestones, Vivian was so excited to see her daddy, quarterback Tom Brady, get in the game. What a big day!

Vivian is definitely going to be her famous father‘s lucky charm tonight, February 5, when his team tries their hardest to get their fifth Super Bowl victory. Gisele and Tom’s daughter looked so cute in her “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt, that had a large B on the back in the Patriots font, all in red and blue rhinestones. So stylish! Her hair was tied back into an adorable, messy french braid, and she was wearing a matching blue long-sleeved shirt with white stars on it underneath her Brady jersey. Go, Team Dad!

It looks like little Vivian will have tons of chances to see her dad play in the future, too. While there’s been major speculation that the famous quarterback will be retiring soon, a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s no truth to that rumor! Despite the fact that Tom’s getting a little old for football at 39 years old, he’s still one of the greatest in the game; why should he quit now?

When he does decide to retire, the source told us, Tom’s thinking about coaching! His family must be so happy and proud of him!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for all the Super Bowl fun? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.