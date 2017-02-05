Tiny & T.I.: She’s Ready To Walk Away From Marriage If He Keeps Going Out With Other Women

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t mess with her man! T.I.’s estranged wife Tiny is ready to walk away from their marriage for good if he continues to go out with other women, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why she’s willing to call it quits if the rapper doesn’t shape up!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is ready to pull the plug on her marriage with T.I., 36, for GOOD if things don’t change. The rapper recently sent the rumor mill into overdrive, after making a red carpet appearance with a stunning mystery woman at an NFL Network Media party on Feb. 3. His estranged wife felt this was a blatant sign of disrespect, since she’s been vocal about wanting to reconcile if he puts in the work. “Tiny doesn’t have time for it,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “T.I. isn’t completely out of the dog house yet.”

Tiny is willing to call it quits if he doesn’t start focusing more of his efforts on their troubled relationship. Our source explained, “She’s loosened the leash a bit but has no problem cutting it off as she walks the other way for good.” She filed for divorce in Dec. after six years of marriage and fifteen years as a couple. At this point, Tiny’s only willing to a reconciliation on her terms.

“No I’m not gonna go back to T.I. He need to come back to me, baby,” she candidly said during a live video on StreetVue TV Jan. 14. Tiny kept things perfectly clear by reiterating that her ex will need to step up. “He need to come on back to me. I’m where I’m supposed to be at.”

“T.I. knows damn well he’s adding fuel to the fire by taking pics with women, knowing he and Tiny are still working on their marriage,” our source added. “Tiny doesn’t understand it and she thought they were past this type of drama and blatant disrespect.” These two clearly have a lot of history and an adorable family together, so we really hope they’ll get through this trying time!

