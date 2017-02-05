Tiny’s Furious Over T.I.’s Pic With Mystery Woman: She’s Over His Disrespect

Splash news

T.I. has some explaining to do! His estranged wife, Tiny, saw the picture of him with a mystery woman at the NFL Network Media Party on Feb. 3, and she’s now devastated. She thought they were working on their marriage and getting past ‘this type of drama and blatant disrespect.’

“T.I. knows damn well he’s adding fuel to the fire by taking pics with women, knowing he and Tiny are still working on their marriage. Tiny doesn’t understand it and she thought they were past this type of drama and blatant disrespect. TIP could take a picture with a relative and people are going to talk and get hyped on social media, talking about their marriage and Tiny doesn’t have time for it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Poor Tiny. T.I. has been making it seem like he and his estranged wife are working on their marriage, but we don’t see how him attending the NFL Network Media Party with another woman is helping the situation. If anything, it’s just making it worse.

Like our source says, Tiny “doesn’t understand” T.I.’s actions. It was “disrespectful” of him to attend the party with another woman and then pose with her on the carpet. A photo lasts forever, so Tiny is always going to see this picture, and it’ll just bring up bad feelings for her.

If T.I. wants to work on his marriage with Tiny, then he should. But if he just wants to end the marriage and date other people, he should let Tiny know, so they can both move on and understand what’s going on.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tiny has a right to be furious? Would you be if you were in her position? Tell us below!

