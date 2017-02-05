Terrell Owens Slams NFL Hall Of Fame After Being Snubbed For 2nd Year: A ‘Total Joke’

REX/Shutterstock

He’s one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, but Terrell Owens still hasn’t been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. TO was livid when he found out that he was snubbed for the second year in a row, and called the Hall of Fame a ‘joke’ on Twitter! You have to see his full rant.

How in the world is Terrell Owens not in the NFL Hall of Fame? The legendary wide receiver’s name was noticeably missing from the list of inductees announced at the NFL Honors event on February 4, and it appears that nobody was more disappointed than TO, 43, himself. He went off on Twitter about this big mistake:

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Wow. Those are some fighting words! If you want the honor of one day being in a Hall of Fame class, it’s probably best not to insult the institution. TO may be acting like he’s over it all, and couldn’t care less that he wasn’t inducted, but he spent a good chunk of time afterward retweeting compliments from fans and their insults hurled at the Hall of Fame.

“@terrellowens got screwed by HOF selection committee. How can you be top 5 in all receiving categories and not make it in. #Givehimhisjacket,” one fan tweeted at him. “Absolute horsesh*t. Not saying the guys that got elected this year weren’t deserving, but TO has earned it man! He dominated his position,” tweeted another.

The former San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles legend, who retired in 2010, comes second in in NFL career receiving yards with 15,934 (behind Jerry Rice), and third in NFL career receiving touchdowns with 153. He led the NFL in touchdowns three seasons and was a five-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro.

This year’s NFL Hall of Fame class was an exceptional group: LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen, and Jerry Jones.

do you think TO should be in the NFL Hall of Fame? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

