Taylor Swift Was ‘Thrilled’ With Super Bowl Performance & Partied Into The Night

We’re not the only ones who think Taylor Swift slayed with her epic pre-Super Bowl performance — Tay’s pretty pleased with it herself too! In fact, she was so ‘thrilled’ with the concert that she partied into the night! HollywoodLife.com has the 411.

“Taylor [Swift] was thrilled with her pre-Super Bowl concert, it went exactly as planned and she couldn’t have wanted for better,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Team Tay was there to cheer her on and after she finished they continued partying into the night. Tay is now super psyched for the big game and can’t wait to let her hair down.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 27-year-old wowed the Houston crowds with her amazing Super Bowl Saturday concert on Feb. 4., which included all of her biggest hits, such as “Blank Space” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.” The singer was clearly psyched to be performing in front of the massive crowd, whom she shocked with a major announcement!

“Oh it’s good to be in Houston, Texas tonight!” Taylor told the audience. “I want to thank all of you for wanting to come to this party tonight. I have to share something with you: as far as I know, I’m only doing one show in 2017…so you’re essentially attending 100% of my tour dates of the year.” Talk about an epic mic drop moment for the songstress!

Taylor went on to apologize for not having Zayn there to sing with her, but still killed her first live performance of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Their song from Fifty Shades Darker has been climbing the charts and fans clearly love it! “It makes me so happy that you just screamed like that, it would make him so happy that you screamed like that,” she told the audience.

Taylor still didn’t forget the true purpose of the weekend. “I know you guys are going to be watching football,” she said. “I wrote a song when I was 15 that featured cheer captains and bleachers. I was thinking that would be appropriate. Do you want to sing along?” She then launched into a gorgeous acoustic version of “You Belong With Me!” Football, what football?!!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Saturday concert performance? Tell us!

