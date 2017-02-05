Getty Images For DIRECTV

Taylor Swift may not be the Super Bowl halftime performance, but she definitely made a statement during her pre-Super Bowl performance presented by AT&T and DIRECTV! Singing her latest hit ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,’ the songstress rocked out with all of Houston!

It certainly was a Super Saturday Night in Houston, Texas as Taylor Swift took the Club Nomadic stage for a pre-Super Bowl concert presented by AT&T on February 4! The “Bad Blood” singer shined as she belted her hits such as “Style,” “Blank Space,” and some of her OG faves like “Love Story.”

For the performance, Taylor wore a see-through black lace top with a black bandeau underneath and fun fringe shorts. She absolutely rocked the concert and looked like she was having a blast. Taylor was spotted performing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” prior to her performance and sounded absolutely amazing, so it’s no question she killed it!

Chrissy Teigen, Gabby Douglas, Adriana Lima, plus football stars including Victor Cruz, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers were all in attendance to watch Tay-Tay perform. We wonder if athletes use Taylor’s music to warm up? It is pretty inspiring.

The concert, which will air on DIRECTV at a later date, celebrated the night before the Super Bowl, which will see the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battle it out for the championship title. Country singer Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem to open up the game, with the original Schuyler Sisters from the hit show Hamilton, singing America The Beautiful. You’ll have to wait for some more musical action until halftime, when there is sure to be a ton of incredible surprises because Lady Gaga is a genius. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a surprise appearance from Taylor, herself!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Taylor’s Super Saturday Night concert? Did she play your favorite songs? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.