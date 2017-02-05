Taylor Swift Shocker At Super Bowl Saturday: ‘This Is The Only Show I’ll Play In 2017’

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Fans hoping to hear new music from Taylor Swift may have to wait a whole lot longer. The ‘Shake It Off’ singer dropped some major (sad) news at her Super Saturday performance in Houston on Feb. 4, saying that concert would be ‘the only show’ she’ll play in 2017. To get more details, keep reading!

Taylor Swift, 26, stunned the crowd at her pre-Super Bowl performance in Houston on Feb. 4, when she pretty much said we won’t be getting a new album from her in 2017. We’re absolutely devastated!

“As far as I know this is the only show I’ll play in 2017,” Taylor told the crown at her Houston concert. “By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour dates.”

Sure, she didn’t say anything about an album, but we can’t imagine Taylor would drop an album and then not perform any of the songs anywhere. It sounds like Taylor’s taking a long break before releasing her follow-up to 2014’s 1989.

Usually, Taylor releases a new album every other October/November, so fans were hoping a new record would be released sometime before or after Tay’s Formula F1 concert on Oct. 22. Obviously, that day has come and gone, and now it looks like we’ll have to wait much longer than expected. Our hearts are broken.

Still, Taylor put on an amazing show, so if it was her “only one” of 2017, then at least her fans can say she did something awesome this year. Her set list included: “22,” “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Style,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” “You Belong With Me,” “This Is What You Came For,” “Better Man,” “Red,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Love Story,” “All Too Well,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Bad Blood,” and “Out Of The Woods.”

