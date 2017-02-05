Getty Images for DIRECTV

This may be Taylor Swift’s only concert of 2017, but she definitely made it count. Taylor slayed her Super Saturday Night show with epic performances of some our favorite hits, like ‘Blank Space’, and her new song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’. See every awesome song here!

1. “Blank Space”

She can show you incredible things! Taylor Swift, 27, pulled out all her classics for her incredible Super Saturday Night concert in Houston, Texas on February 4. And that included an insanely sexy performance of “Blank Space”. Illuminated by a spotlight, all eyes were on Taylor, as they should be!

2. “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Taylor’s next performance came after she made a big announcement: “Oh it’s good to be in Houston, Texas tonight! I want to thank all of you for wanting to come to this party tonight. I have to share something with you: as far as I know, I’m only doing one show in 2017…so you’re essentially attending 100% of my tour dates of the year.” Wow! She capped that off by strutting her amazing legs to the center of the stage, batting her eyes at the audience, and launching into “I Knew You Were Trouble”!

3. “Style”

This was seriously sexy! Shaking her fringed, sequined butt, Taylor belted out her hot anthem “Style” to a roaring audience. Seeing her work it on the jumbotron made everything that much better!

4. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Taylor apologized for not having Zayn there to sing with her, but still killed her first live performance of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, their song from Fifty Shades Darker. “It makes me so happy that you just screamed like that, it would make him so happy that you screamed like that,” she told the audience.

5. “You Belong With Me”

An oldie but a goodie! While she didn’t talk about the Super Bowl very much, she did give a little nod to football: “I know you guys are going to be watching football. I wrote a song when I was 15 that featured cheer captains and bleachers. I was thinking that would be appropriate. Do you want to sing along?” She then launched into a gorgeous acoustic version of “You Belong With Me!”

