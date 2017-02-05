Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg teamed up for an epic TV spot to promote T-Mobile during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, and the unlikely pairing has made for one of the best commercials we’ve seen that’s set to air during the big game!

Martha Stewart, 75, and Snoop Dogg, 45, may seem like a weird combo, but they actually work really well together. If you weren’t familiar with their unlikely friendship before then you may have been surprised to see that they were sharing the small screen in the amazing T-Mobile commercial that is set to air during Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. But we weren’t! After all, these two love to bake (in different ways) and the hilarious TV spot brings the fun with clever marijuana puns.

The commercial, advertising T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan, catches Martha throwing out some of the best weed-centric puns we’ve ever heard. “Might even say it’s all that and a bag of —” Snoop says of the data plan before Martha chimes in, “purple cushy throw pillows?” OMG! She keeps going with, “herb-roasted lamb chop,” “greenery,” “pot,” and a “can of bisque,” all while showing off the corresponding prop for the pun. Get it? Snoop does!

This commercial is sure to be a hit with fans of VH1’s Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party — a unique cooking show that features the pair entertaining their fave celebrity guests. “My homegirl, Martha and I have a special bond that goes back,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer said of their new show. “We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

We can’t wait to see the commercial air during Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox!

HollywoodLifers, did you love the Martha and Snoop T-Mobile commercial as much as we did? Give us all your thoughts below!