Kristen Schaal Gets Kinky With Fees In T-Mobile’s ’50 Shades’ Super Bowl Ad

Paying your cellphone bill just got a whole lot kinkier in this Super Bowl commercial starring Kristen Schaal for T Mobile that will crack you up!

Kristen Schaal, 39, channels 50 Shades of Grey in a T Mobile commercial for Super Bowl LI. The Bob’s Burgers actress gets frisky with her Christian Grey inspired co-star over paying her cellphone bill. “Every time you go over your data limit, you get punished,” he tells her from a red room eerily similar to 50 Shades.

Kristen just can’t give up all the fun activities on her phone though. “But I like streaming movies,” she protests, “I love getting hit with surprise fees.” But the man warns her, “wait until you see how painful and confusing the bill is,” while taking a selfie. LOL! The commercial wraps with a joking, “wireless pain is fine — if you’re into that sort of thing.” Definitely kinky.

T Mobile was not the only company to go the sexy route with their Super Bowl commercial. Mr. Clean got the Magic Mike treatment in his ad where he seductively dances through a woman’s house. He cleans and mops the floor, not to mention the slow motion sponge squeeze. While other commercials did not in the same direction as T Mobile and Mr. Clean, they still made us laugh.

Does it get any funnier than the friendship between Snoop Dogg, 45, and Martha Stewart, 75? The opposites attract type duo had us howling in their own T Mobile ad with their hysterical marijuana puns. “Might even say it’s all that and a bag of –” Snoop was about to say about T Mobile’s plan before Martha cuts him off with a, “purple cushy throw pillows?” LOL! We cannot wait to see what other commercials standout over the course of the night!

