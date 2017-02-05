REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

The Super Bowl is almost here, and while the field will be full of sexy NFL hunks, we’re taking a moment to put the focus on the hot ladies who stand by their sides day in and day out! We’re talking about Gisele Bundchen, Olivia Culpo and more. To see the pics, click below!

Sure, New England Patriots player Tom Brady is a total stud muffin, but his wife, Gisele Bundchen is super hot! So is Olivia Culpo, who’s dating Patriots player Danny Amendola. For every NFL hunk, there’s a hot girlfriend or wife standing in their shadow. But today, we’re putting these ladies in the spotlight! They deserve to be recognized, and heck, it’s fun looking at a gallery full of photos of hot women — right?!

Olivia, who once dated Nick Jonas, was caught smooching her man just before the Super Bowl, so we think it’s safe to say she’s excited to cheer him on during the big game! And that cheering will probably do wonders for Danny — how could you not perform well while a hot woman like Olivia screams your name and yells, “Go! Go! Go!” We’d be in heaven.

And then there’s Gisele, who has stood by Tom Brady’s side through many championships and several Super Bowls. The man is a legend, but so is his wife. She’s a model for crying out loud! If anyone is more lucky in that relationship, it’s Tom.

Other hot wives and girlfriends of Super Bowl players include Adriana Lima, Grace Allen, Ashley Nicole, Marissa Van Noy, Emily Stratton, Alyssa Mack, Kristen Louelle, and more! To see all their photos, click through our gallery above.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think is the hottest wife or girlfriend of the Super Bowl 51 players? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.