Super Bowl Live Stream: Watch The 2017 NFL Championship Game Online

It’s time for Super Bowl LI! The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons are going head-to-head for the ultimate football showdown. Watch the entire game from start to finish with this Super Bowl live stream!

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will be facing off at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET. You’re not going to miss a second of all the epic touchdowns and sacks. You can watch the Super Bowl live stream for free with your cable subscription. The live stream is available on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app, and on your computer, tablet, or home entertainment devices.

The Feb. 5 will mark the ninth time the New England Patriots have gone to the Super Bowl, which is an NFL record. This will be the second time the Atlanta Falcons have made it. The big game will feature an amazing halftime performance from Lady Gaga. Could Beyonce show up after her shocking pregnancy announcement? It’s a possibility! She is a Houston native, after all!

Tom Brady and his boys from New England are headed to Houston with a 14-2 record and the top spot in the AFC East. Matt Ryan and the rest of the Falcons have an 11-5 record going into the Super Bowl. They are also 1st in the NFC South.

You’ll likely see major celebs like Gisele Bundchen, Chris Evans, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Mark Wahlberg supporting the Patriots either at the game or on social media. Future, Usher, Ludacris, and more stars will definitely be supporting the Falcons. Stay tuned for all the latest on the Super Bowl, including the commercials and halftime surprises, right here at HollywoodLife.com!

