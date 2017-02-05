Courtesy of Twitter

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl 51 champions! The final play of the game was truly iconic, as James White leaped into the end zone to bring the Pats to victory!

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in a shockingly close overtime game at the 51st Super Bowl! James White caught a final dart thrown by Tom Brady and jumped into the end zone, with Atlanta’s defense trailing close behind. The incredible play wrapped up the first ever overtime Super Bowl game and awarded the New England Patriots their 5th championship win in 17 years!

The Pats trailed behind the Atlanta Falcons throughout the game, but came back in the second half to completely overpower the Falcons. “We all brought each other back,” an elated Tom Brady told Terry Bradshaw and the rowdy crowd that stormed the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

This win makes Tom Brady first-ever 5-time winning quarterback in NFL history and is the Pats 5th Super Bowl wins. Also, the Patriots’ win allowed Coach Bill Belichick to break the coaching record for most Super Bowl wins.

“Gotta get in, that’s what I thought!” a celebrating James White said to Bradshaw at the end of the game. And get in he did. James White dove right into the end zone to bring the sudden death overtime to an end.

This victory was especially sweet for Brady, whose parents were watching their first game all season. Brady’s mom has been battling an undisclosed illness for the last 18 months and neither his mom nor his father were able to attend a regular season game. Brady’s parents, plus his stunning wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children, were there to celebrate his win on the field after the end of the game. So exciting!

Congratulations to the New England Patriots! HollywoodLifers, are you happy the Pats won? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.