Super Bowl 51: Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show & More Of The Best Moments From Big Game

Super Bowl 51! The big game was filled with a celebs, an epic halftime show by Lady Gaga, and insane plays by the Patriots and the Falcons! And, in case you missed anything from the epic event, we’ve got you covered! Check out the BEST moments from SB 51, right here!

Super Bowl 51 was jam packed with entertainment, and edge-your-seat plays by both the Atlanta Falcons and the Patriots! Between Lady Gaga‘s [30] epic performance, the insane commercials and of course, the hot NFL players made SB 2017 one of the most epic games yet! Not to mention, the big game went into overtime for the first time ever! OMG — You have to check out our gallery, above!

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, it wasn’t Tom Brady‘s [39] greatest game, however, there’s no denying the he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. We’ve not saying he didn’t have amazing moments on the field during his seventh Super Bowl, but fans were worried when he was getting sack quite often. AND, let’s not forget that he already has four Super Bowl rings. Nonetheless, Julian Edelman, 30, had an incredible game, with insane diving catches that were actually jaw-dropping.

Falcons fans may be feeling a bit happier right now, because their star quarterback, Matt Ryan, 31, was the hero of Super Bowl 51. He seriously had an amazing game, with multiple bullet passes to his Falcons receivers. There’s just something special about Ryan, and he knows how to get the job done under pressure.

Let’s retire the sports talk for a second, and discuss Lady Gaga. Can she be any more fabulous? The singer had a flawless 13-minute performance filled with throwback songs like, “Let’s Dance” and “Telephone”, AND, she flew through the air, above the SB 51 crowd in Houston! Her energy was vibrant and she’s never sounded better. Not to mention, Gaga’s body was slamming! She was dressed up in multiple lavish outfits that showed off her toned physique, and we’re giving her an A+ for her Super Bowl halftime show. Although Gaga didn’t come out with any wild surprises or special guests, her talent, sexy moves, and sultry vocals made her performance one of a kind!

There you have it! — Another Super Bowl is in the books, and now it’s on to the next one! Super Bowl 52 will go down at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2018. And, although it’s super early, we’ve already put in our guesses as to who will take the coveted stage at the halftime show. Cast your vote, RIGHT HERE!

