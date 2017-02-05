Simone Biles & Shaq Take Epic Super Bowl Pic: Fans Freak Over ‘Unreal’ Height Difference

Courtesy of Instagram

This is INSANE! Simone Biles and Shaquille O’Neal were two celebs who were lucky enough to score tickets to watch the Super Bowl live from inside Houston’s NRG Stadium, and while there, they posed for a pic that fans are freaking out over now!

In what may go down as one of the most epic moments of the 2017 Super Bowl on Feb. 5, Simone Biles posed for a photo with Shaquille O’Neal inside Houston’s NRG stadium, and now, fans are freaking out! Why? Because of their INSANE height difference, of course.

The Olympic gymnast, who is 4’9″, stood next to the former Orlando Magic basketball player, who is 7’1″, and jaws hit the floor. Fans even took to Twitter to share their feelings of shock and awe. See the tweets below!

Simone Biles & Shaq Win the 2017 Super Bowl With One Photo — Maryetta Blaney (@MaryettaBlaney) February 5, 2017

Honestly, this might end up being the best pic of the night! We can’t get over it. And neither can fans — obviously. So many people are laughing about the photo on Twitter. They can’t get enough of it! Could you imagine if they were a couple? It’d be super cute, mainly because of their vast height difference.

And guess what? Simone and Shaquille O’Neal weren’t the only stars at Houston’s NRG stadium. Other celebrities at the game included T.I., Usher, Harry Connick Jr., Lady Antebellum, and Mark Wahlbherg. So fun!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about this crazy pic of Simone Biles and Shaquille O’Neal? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.