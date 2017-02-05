Selena Gomez’s New Song About Justin Bieber? — See The Evidence In The Lyrics

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! We’re totally freaking out right now. Selena Gomez teased a new song on Feb. 3, and we loved it, but now that we’ve seen the lyrics, we believe there’s a good change the sexy tune is about her most famous ex, Justin Bieber! See the evidence here!

Could Selena Gomez‘s sexy new song be about her ex, Justin Bieber? It sure looks that way! When the 24-year-old sampled clips of her hot new track on Instagram on Feb. 3, fans went wild. But once they read the lyrics, they’re going to lose their minds! Why? Because we did.

Believe it or not, a lyric from the new song, allegedly titled “It Ain’t Me,” goes like this — “I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up,” as evidenced by the teasers Selena posted. And guess what? Justin and Selena met when she was… 17!

That’s all the evidence we have for now, but obviously, the song could very well be about Justin. Or it might not be. We’ll just have to wait for the full song to drop to find out. Either way, we’re definitely intrigued.

It’s funny — even though Selena Gomez is seriously dating The Weeknd, she’ll always be connected to the Biebs in one way or another. They’ve dated off and on for so many years, that they’ve sort of become synonymous with one another. When you hear Justin Bieber, you think of Selena Gomez, and vice versa. But it’s not a bad thing — it’s rather sweet. And if Selena’s new song is about JB, we can only imagine it’ll be an ode to their loving relationship. Wouldn’t that be nice? Listen to the snippets above!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Selena Gomez’s new song is about Justin Bieber? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.