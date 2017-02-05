Anna Kendrick Hosts ‘Pitch Perfect’ Super Bowl 51 Party With Rebel Wilson & More

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s time for some aca-football! Anna Kendrick threw a Super Bowl 51 party for her ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ co-stars, but were they all rooting for the same team? Nope!

Anna Kendrick, 31, sure knows how to make her co-stars feel right at home! The Pitch Perfect 3 star threw a viewing party for the cast, including Rebel Wilson, to watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5. Unfortunately it turns out that not everyone was cheering for the same team as the hostess!

As you can see in the photo above, Anna, who is sporting a frown, is rocking a Patriots jersey. By the looks of it, she’s the only one who was rooting for them, while Rebel tweeted “Go @AtlantaFalcons” along with the group pic. Eek!

The good news is that Anna and Rebel were joined by two of their cast mates, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner, as well as their Pitch Perfect 3 director, Trish Sie. Only one other person is rocking team merch in the pic, and it’s an unidentified woman wearing a Falcons jersey. PP3 is actually filming in Atlanta, so that might explain how Anna, who was born and raised in Maine, was left cheering for Tom Brady‘s team by her lonesome.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Anna and the rest of the Pitch Perfect 3 cast were all in attendance when the Atlanta Falcons won the NFC Championship on January 22. No word yet on if the team will be a part of the film like the Green Bay Packers were in Pitch Perfect 2, but we’ll definitely find out when the third installment comes out on December 22, 2017!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of the Pitch Perfect cast being so close? Which team were YOU rooting for during the Super Bowl? Comment below!

