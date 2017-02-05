‘Hamilton’s’ Schuyler Sisters Rock Gorgeous Jumpsuits At Super Bowl 51

REX/Shutterstock

Some of our favorite ladies from the Hamilton cast, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, & Jasmine Cephas Jones headed to Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5th at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas, where they did the honors of performing “America The Beautiful.” We loved the way all three of these ladies looked and we can’t decide which look was our favorite — what do you guys think?

Renée opted to wear a black and white striped jumpsuit with a ruffled neck and cutouts on the shoulders. The one-piece featured skinny legs and a low cut v-neckline. We love that the top of the jumpsuit had a cool cape in the front.

Jasmine on the other hand, opted to wear a sleeveless black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck. The jumpsuit cinched in her tiny waist and highlighted her frame perfectly. The rest of the outfit was skin-tight and highlighted her curvaceous frame.

Phillipa opted to wear a one-shoulder black sleeveless top tucked into high-waisted black pants with white and blue stripes down the sides. The pants cinched in her waist and we love how she opted to wear patriotic stripes.

We were so happy that all three of these gorgeous ladies performed, considering they’re no longer part of the Hamilton cast, so seeing the band back together to perform was a seriously amazing treat.

What did you guys think of all of their outfits? Did you love them as much as we did?

