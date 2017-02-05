Olivia Culpo Rocks Bold Brows & Smoky Eye While Cheering On BF At Super Bowl

Courtesy of Instagram

Olivia Culpo came to SLAY at Super Bowl LI! While supporting her boyfriend Danny Amendola — and New England Patriots wide receiver — the model/actress wowed in the stands with her slick bun, fierce brows, and totally on-point smoky eye. There’s no question she knows how to bring her game-day best!

Wow — Olivia Culpo, 24, had THE Super Bowl beauty look to envy during the NFL’s biggest night on Feb. 5. Cheering on her Patriots-playing boyfriend Danny Amendola, 31, the former beauty queen looked drop-dead gorgeous from the sidelines — looks like Gisele Bundchen, 36, has some major competition!

Olivia, who recently made history when she was named the first ever Brand ambassador for hair tools line ghd, kept her ‘do simple and chic with a completely slicked-back ballerina bun. Especially considering the Houston humidity, we think her choice was both practical and totally stylish. And of course her raven locks were undeniably shiny and healthy-looking — SO stunning!

After becoming ghd’s brand ambassador back in October, Olivia said, “Hairstyling for me is a form of self-expression. My hairstyles parallel my moods and I love experimenting with different looks.” Looks like she definitely proved that at the game with her fuss-free yet elegant look.

Highlighting her eyes with a smoky effect, Olivia swept shades of gray and dark brown shadow over her lids and completed the look with wing-tipped top liner. There’s no question her peepers totally popped! Keeping them the focus, she colored her pout with neutral lipgloss and used complimentary blush to show off her cheekbones. The most enviable part of her look though? Her flawless complexion. We’re dying to know her secret!

Just two days before the big game, on Feb. 3, Olivia shared an adorable pic of her and Danny on social media flaunting sweet PDA. “Houston today to see this 🌟🌟🌟 in my life. Can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola,” the brunette beauty captioned the photo of her and her love sharing a kiss in a chair. SO adorable! But win or lose, Olivia definitely looked amazing in the stands!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Olivia looked fantastic at the Super Bowl? Are you loving her game-day look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.