Nicki Minaj Shading Beyonce With Baby Bump Pic? Fans Freak Out Over Crazy Photo

OMG! Nicki Minaj had the internet in an uproar on Feb. 4, when she posted a photo of herself looking extremely pregnant. Not only were her fans stunned, but some thought she was totally shading Beyonce. See their reactions here!

Obviously, Nicki Minaj is not pregnant. Anyone who looks at the photo the rapper posted on Feb. 4 can easily tell it’s a heavily photoshopped image. But even so, her fans still freaked out upon seeing the pic, as they didn’t know how to handle the “news.”

The timing of the post also raised some eyebrows. Nicki posted her “baby bump pic” less than a week after Beyonce posted her own and announced she’s expecting twins. So some fans are suggesting Nicki might be shading Beyonce!

soo i guess nicki minaj pregnant too — tee (@lickmygoldpacks) February 5, 2017

wait is Nicki minaj really pregnant, I'm losing it — brownin (@kikirenza) February 5, 2017

Soo nicki minaj is pregnant n im like baffled — ThatOneGirl (@AliciaMyLaMiSa) February 5, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ are you really pregnant ? — 336 💂🏿‍♀️ (@Kintrell__) February 5, 2017

Nicki Minaj pregnant or that's a joke? — Miah Love Hair 🌹 (@Miahlove_mhc) February 5, 2017

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant — Beth🖤 (@SimpIyHerrera) February 5, 2017

nicki minaj is pregnant and i still cant process this — tarder sauce (@toastyfuck) February 5, 2017

NICKI MINAJ AND YONCÉ R BOTH PREGNANT WTFFF — 🖤 (@irwinheart) February 5, 2017

Then, over on Instagram, fans mentioned the possible Beyonce shade. “Beyonce didn’t like this,” one user wrote, while another said, “beyonce trend ay.” Then one fan added, “Think this is a joke because Beyonce is pregnant with twins.”

As we previously told you, Nicki posted the provocative picture with the following caption: “ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…” We’re not quite sure why Nicki posted the photo, but the acronym she used in the post, ATBIMS, apparently means “All These Bitches Is My Sons.” It’s possible she’s gearing up to announce a new album, and ATBIMS could be its title.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy joke? Why do you think she posted the pic? Was she shading Beyonce? Tell us below!

