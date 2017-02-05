Natalie Portman Strips Naked & Flaunts Bare Butt In Sexy ‘Planetarium’ Pic

Courtesy of Ad Vitam Distribution/ YouTube

Hello, gorgeous! Natalie Portman stripped down to her birthday suit for the latest promo for her upcoming film ‘Planetarium’, and she looks absolutely incredible! The new still from the fantasy flick shows off Natalie’s uncovered butt — and even more. This is definitely going to be a can’t-miss movie.

Does anyone suddenly really want to see Planetarium? The upcoming French film stars Natalie Portman, 35, and Lily-Rose Depp, 17, as sisters who have rare supernatural gifts; they can communicate with ghosts! The women travel to Paris where they can perform their amazing feats for bigger audiences, and come across a film producer (Emmanuel Salinger) who wants to put them in the movies.

The film looks equal parts strange, sci-fi, and sexy. It’s an intriguing fantasy film set in the 1940s that definitely seems to have its share of racy scenes. In the trailer, sisters Kate and Laura (Lily-Rose and Natalie) strip down to splash in a bubble bath together while enjoying a smoke. Whoa!

But this particularly steamy scene involving Natalie’s character Laura didn’t appear in the trailers released thus far. It’s unclear the context of the scene, but Laura looks relaxed and happy as she sunbathes on a beach in France wearing not a stitch of clothing! Natalie’s pretty impressive butt is completely uncovered in the still from the film, and her hair is wet and sandy; we may see a lot more of her when she’s swimming in the sea!

It’s a little jarring to see Natalie back in her normal shape, since she’s about ready to pop while pregnant with her second child! Natalie’s such a beautiful pregnant woman, and has tackled awards season like a champ even while in last months of her pregnancy. That’s what you have to do when you’re nominated for so many awards!

