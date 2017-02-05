Melissa McCarthy Transforms Into Sean Spicer In Hilarious SNL Sketch

Courtesy of SNL

Melissa McCarthy made a special appearance on the Feb. 4 episode of SNL to slam White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Fans were loving every minute of it!

The superstar cast of Saturday Night Live went all-out for the eagerly anticipated Feb. 4 episode, showing off their comedic chops in a plethora of witty skits. However, there was definitely one fan-favorite! Melissa McCarthy, in all her glory, appeared behind the White House Press podium, dressed as none of than Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

She started off the press briefing with the same angry, fiery energy as Sean does — snapping at journalists and not taking their questions. At one point, she calls on the New York Times. “New York Times, BOO, what’s your question?”

The journalist asks about Donald Trump’s most recent executive order calling for a travel ban on Muslims from 7 different countries. “It’s not a ban!!!!!” Melissa erupts as a fervid Spicer. “But, you called it a ban and in his tweet, he called it a ban,” the confused journalist replied. “It’s your words, when you use the words and he uses them back it’s a circular using of words.”

Other outlets pitched questions about Stephen Bannon, concern that he was behind the Muslim ban, so Melissa McCarthy explains with props about Trump’s ban, in the end accidentally calling Trump a turd.

In another hysterical moment, Melissa introduces nominated Secretary of Education, Betsey DeVos. Kate McKinnon appeared as a ditzy DeVos, laying on the podium. “I dont know anything about school, but I do believe it should have walls and roof and gun for potential grizzly,” she cooed, before Melissa pushed her off the podium.

Melissa as Sean Spicer is the mash-up we didn’t know we needed. And now, we need it every single week!

SNL is known for surprising viewers with their out-of-the-box antics, and this time, they featured Kristen Stewart as the guest. After her hilarious opening monologue, the Personal Shopper actress got in the spirit and delivered major laughs in a few sketches. Her hosting gig was announced with an on-air promo during Aziz Ansari‘s episode. She had big shoes to fill, since the comedian gave the show a huge boost in ratings, yet she still slayed the game!

The show also pulled out the stops for the Jan. 21 episode. In one hilarious sketch, Kate McKinnon portrayed Kellyanne Conway and she burst into song. The actress belted out a catchy tune for a Chicago inspired number, while giving us her best Roxie Hart impression!

Fans were loving every minute of tonight’s show, since Alessia Cara also graced the iconic 8H stage to perform. The epic promo featuring her and Kristen was released on Feb. 2, showing the two stars alongside Leslie Jones. As anyone could see, there was a huge height difference between the SNL regular and the guests, prompting Leslie to joke, “I’m a huge fan. I love all those little cookies ya’ll make.” An annoyed Kristen responds, “We’re not Keebler elves.” That was only a taste of the comedy in store, so we can hardly wait to see what they have planned next!

