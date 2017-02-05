REX/Shutterstock

Melania chose yet another knockout look as First Lady for the Red Cross Gala at Mar-A-Lago and the pics are just gorgeous!

Melania Trump, 46, continued to wow with her impeccable fashion choices on Saturday Feb. 4 at the Red Cross Gala. The swanky event was held at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate and is considered a highlight of the social season in Palm Beach society. She attended hand-in-hand with the President and looked incredibly regal.

The former model has not struck out with her style choices yet. The First Lady stunned at the gala in a bright pink formal gown with a modest v-neck and slit up the front. The dress showed off her arms and she accessorized with a pair of stunning dangling earrings. Absolutely beautiful!

Earlier on Saturday, the former model arrived in Florida in a cutting red shift dress with a delicate pair of ballet flats. The dress showed off her toned arms much like her pink gown did later in the evening. The Red Cross Gala marked the first public event Melania has attended since the President’s inauguration ceremonies. She was last seen on Jan. 21 at the National Prayer Service and kept her fashion solemn for the occasion in a black collared coat that she belted at the waist. Ivanka Trump, 35, also attended the prayer service where she made some style waves for her choice to bring back the hairband.

Melania has kept a relatively low profile since her husband began his presidency. She returned to New York City with the couple’s son Barron, 10, following the whirlwind of events surrounding the inauguration. She will remain in the Big Apple with Barron until the summer when he finishes his school year. They both back the move down to Washington D.C. to join President Trump in the White House and Barron will continue his education in D.C.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania’s dress? Sound off in the comments below!

