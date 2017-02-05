Meek Mill ‘Isn’t Worrying’ About Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy Post — Find Out Why

REX/ Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill may be over and done with, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have some seriously strong feelings about the pregnancy pic she revealed on Instagram on Feb. 4. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Meek feels about his ex’s mysterious post.

“[Meek Mill] doesn’t feel that [Nicki Minaj] did it to throw shade at him in any way,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They did talk about having a family when they were dating, but now that is out of his mind. He has feelings for her still, but he isn‘t worrying about this pregnancy goof at all.” Well, that’s a relief, seeing as it is also so obviously a photoshopped joke from the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer.

Nick posted the suggestive pic on Feb. 4 with the caption, “ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…” Huh? Now, we know Nicki’s ex isn’t worried about the fake pregnancy announcement, so all we’re left wondering is why she posted the cryptic pic. With the acronym ATBIMS included in the caption, which supposedly means “All These B**ches Is My Sons,” some fans are thinking it could be the name of a new album she’s working on, as she was recently spotted in the studio.

The timing of the post was also a little weird, seeing as Nicki put it up just a few days after Beyonce, 35, announced her ACTUAL pregnancy. So, Queen Bey and Jay Z, 47, may be expecting twins, but Nicki could be dropping an album. Or just finding a fun way to amuse herself and her fans. Either way, Meek seems to be cool with whatever his ex is doing, which is pretty sweet.

