Luke Bryan Brings Country To The Super Bowl With Epic National Anthem: Watch

Image Courtesy of Fox

With Super Bowl 51 taking place in Houston, Texas, it was only fitting that a country artist take the field at some point, right?! Luke Bryan kicked the big game off with an incredible rendition of the National Anthem that totally brought ALL the feels.

Super Bowl 51 is getting the country music treatment thanks to “Star Spangled Banner” performer Luke Bryan! The singer had the Houston crowd in awe as he sang America’s theme song before the big game, putting a country twist on the classic in the BEST way. Wearing dark jeans, a maroon shirt and black jacket, Luke absolutely nailed every note and had the entire crowd mesmerized. Unreal!

@LukeBryanOnline THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU YOU HAVE NO CLUE. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/95cTU1LbBd — andy (@tlblincoln) February 5, 2017

Luke is the first country artist to perform the National Anthem since 2010, when the powerful Carrie Underwood took center field to sing. Obviously, Luke has a very different voice and singing style than recent performers like Carrie, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Idina Menzel and Christina Aguilera, but we absolutely loved his rendition. It was so refreshing to see something a bit different for once — plus, he’s obviously not hard to look at!

The 40-year-old announced his National Anthem performance on Jan. 22, and fans immediately started flooding Twitter with excited messages about the decision. Luke clearly delivered to his loyal followers on Game Day!

As for the actual game, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will be going head to head in Super Bowl 51, and it’s sure to be a great match! Meanwhile, Gaga will be taking the stage for the highly-anticipated Halftime Show, and although she revealed some details of her performance before the show, we’re on the edges of our seats waiting to see what she does on that stage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Luke Bryan’s National Anthem? Do you think he was a good singer to perform?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.