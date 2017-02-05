Lady Gaga: Fans Go Crazy After Incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show

REX/Shutterstock

Can we just talk about how INCREDIBLE Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show at the Super Bowl was?! She completely commanded the stage for 13 full minutes, and the Internet is going absolutely nuts over it. Check out the best reactions here!

Lady Gaga, 30, put on an unreal show at the 2017 Super Bowl, and the Internet is freaking out about it. Fans on Twitter can’t get enough of the singer’s epic show, and we have some of the reactions right here!

Can Lady Gaga do the halftime show every year? #SuperBowl — HolyBrownsFF (@HolyBrowns) February 6, 2017

gaga doesn't get enough credit. this girl just danced her aaaasss off and sat down at a piano with no break and AND SANG FOR THE GODS — loren gray (@beechloren02) February 6, 2017

God Bless America. They can put on the greatest show on Earth. #LadyGaga is killing it. Makes you realise why we don't need politicians… — Mike Graham 🍾 (@Iromg) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga just won the super #SuperBowl — Helene (@HeOcbreeze) February 6, 2017

Gaga opened the show on top of NRG Stadium in Houston, belting out renditions of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Our Land,” before cascading down hundreds of feet onto the middle of the field, where she belted out “Poker Face.” Throughout the performance, she also sang “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons” (AT THE PIANO),” “Bad Romance” and more, and she never once lost her stamina. The entire thing was straight up EPIC!

In recent years, it’s been standard protocol for halftime performers to bring out additional guests to sing, but before the show, Gaga revealed she’d be doing the entire 13 minutes on her own — and if anyone could pull that off, it’s her! Before the show, fans speculated that Beyonce might make an appearance, despite her recent pregnancy announcement, but Gaga was quick to shoot down the rumors on Game Day:

“I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years,” she wrote on Instagram. “There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion and wild spirit of our fan base.” Who needs extra people onstage when you’re THAT good, right!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gaga bringing out TK as a surprise guest?!

