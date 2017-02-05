Lady Gaga Opens Halftime Show With Powerful Trump Diss: ‘This Land Is Our Land’

Did you really think Lady Gaga wasn’t going to bring up Donald Trump during halftime? Gaga used her humongous national platform to speak out against the injustices committed in the United States since Trump was elected president, and she did it all with a simple song.

Lady Gaga, 30, stood up for herself and millions of Americans by a passionate message of unity and peace during her spectacular halftime show at Super Bowl LI.While she didn’t mention President Donald Trump, 70, by name, there was no arguing that her biting and poignant message was aimed toward one man and his administration.

Gaga (perched on the roof of the stadium, by the way) sang a beautiful medley of “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Our Land” as the sky illuminated with blue and red stars. As her performance began, the stars were divided in half, but as she continued to sing those beautiful songs of patriotism, the stars aligned. Republicans and Democrats, unite! Cue Gaga jumping off the roof down into the stadium to start her amazing show!

How beautiful was that? Gaga has been vocal about her distaste for Trump since the very beginning of the 2016 presidential campaign. That disgust has become stronger since he took office and his administration’s bigoted views started becoming law. Gaga vowed that she wasn’t going to talk about Trump during halftime at the Super Bowl, and she didn’t; she sang!

This wasn’t the first time she’s bought out her beautiful cover of “This Land is Your Land”, either. She notably performed the Woodie Guthrie version of the song at her concert at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. The song has become the unofficial anthem of the Anti-Trump movement. The message is simple: “this land was made for you and me.” No matter who you are, or what you look like, America is yours! It’s been played at rallies and protests across the countries as a reminder of just that to Trump.

Gaga was an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton, 69, and started protesting Trump’s presidency immediately after he was sworn in. Literally! She was photographed outside of the Trump Tower in Manhattan holding up a sign that said “love trumps hate” on the night of November 9, the day after the election. It looks like she’s still committed to fighting the good fight.

