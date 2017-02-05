REX/Shutterstock

Oh. My. Gaga. We can’t even deal with how incredible Lady Gaga was during her first-ever Super Bowl halftime show!

Lady Gaga, 30, rocked Houston, Texas to it’s core on Sunday, February 5, during the Super Bowl 51 game. Mother Monster totally brought it for the halftime performance, which was a nice break from the intense showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Gaga’s performance is one that deserves to be watched over and over and over again!

And yes, she did it — Lady Gaga kicked off her performance on the roof of the NRG Stadium, with 300 Intel Shooting Star drones flashing over her in the colors of red, white and blue as she sang “God Bless America,” “This Land Is Your Land,” and then spoke the last line of the Pledge of Allegiance. A moment later she dived into the air, floating safely down to the stage on wires. So iconic, but was she sending a message to President Donald Trump, 70?

As expected, Gaga’s halftime show hit the ground running with “Poker Face,” as she switched between dancing and dangling in the air on her wires. Next she hit the flat stage underneath her and kicked right into “Born This Way.” Next up she jumped into “Telephone,” but sadly pregnant-with-twins Beyonce, 35, didn’t make a surprise appearance. Thankfully Gaga knows how to put on an incredible show, and that’s exactly what she did with zero help!

Gaga’s stage was lit up in neon lights the whole time, and fans surrounded the stage were given handheld lights that changed colors to match. It made for an incredible visual, which is something Gaga is known for with her wild style and crazy dance moves. Love!

When she broke into her very first hit, “Just Dance,” Lady Gaga played her own guitar in a stunning gold jacket before heading off into the crowd on the field. She strutted her stuff to a secondary stage where a piano waiter for her and sang her latest ballad, “Million Reasons,” and even gave a shoutout to her extremely proud parents. Before bringing the beat back up, Gaga stepped out into the droves of fans surrounding her and to greet them and even give out some hugs. So sweet!

We got a super sexy costume change for “Bad Romance,” in which Lady Gaga was suddenly in nothing but a crop top and glitter boy shorts. With knee-high black studded boots, she busted out the iconic dance moves from the music video as fans twirled their lights in the air and screamed in excitement.

Sadly that was the very end of Lady Gaga’s performance, and with fireworks bursting in the air over her she yelled, “Super Bowl 51,” then threw her mic down on the ground. Talk about a mic drop!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of Lady Gaga’s halftime performance? Was it everything you hoped it would be, or did you expect something else? Comment below with ALL of your thoughts!

